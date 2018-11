When news broke that Shyne was released from jail anticipation for his return to the mic reached a fever pitch.

Now three months since he got his freedom papers to Belize, the first track featuring the man’s voice we’ve been waiting nearly nine years to hear has surfaced.

Compliments of DJ Khaled’s Victory album, Shyne returns alongside Akon and Movado for “All My Life.”

Listen to a muffled Shyne making his return below.

What’s up with his voice???