Kanye West Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Photographer

Today (November 7), Kanye West (actually, his lawyer) pleaded not guilty to assaulting a photographer in LAX.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye’s lawyer Blair Berk entered the not guilty plea on the rapper’s behalf this morning in court. Attorney Gloria Allred was present representing the photographer Daniel Ramos … and spoke outside the court afterward. As we previously reported, Kanye was charged with criminal battery and attempted grand theft after allegedly attacking the photog at the airport and grabbing the guy’s camera. If convicted of both misdemeanors … Kanye faces a maximum of 1 year in jail.

The same paparazzo has also filed a civil suit against Yeezy. Which means the photographer will probably getting paid something when all is said and done.

West, who has since said the altercation was self-defense on his part, even stated that the photographer was looking for a payday just before their now infamous altercation.

If Kanye West pleads not guilty, that means you gotta believe him, right? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: BBC