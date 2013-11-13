CLOSE
J. Cole ft. Amber Coffman – “She Knows” [LISTEN]

And the third single off of J. Cole‘s sophomore album is…“She Knows,” featuring Amber Coffman.

Produced by Cole himself as well DJ Dummy and Ken Lewis, the key heavy and percussive track is a definite head nodder as well as, courtesy a lyrics, a to cheat or not to cheat anthem.

The St. John’s alum recently announced they he will be embarking on the second leg of his “What Dreams May Come True” tour. Starting in January 2014, Cole will hit 10 more cities nationally, and in Canada, including Washington, DC and New York City as well as Calgary and Edmonton.

Listen to “She Knows” below. 

[Spotted at 2 Dope Boyz]

jcole-she-knows

Photo: Instagram

She Knows

Close