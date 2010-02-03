Mos Def and Jay Electronica To Headline Concert For Haiti

As rescue efforts are called off and the death toll in Haiti rises as more bodies are found, Hip-Hop artists are being relentless in their charitable efforts to the impoverished country.

Joining the likes of Diddy, Jay-Z and Wyclef are Mos Def and Jay Electronica who’ll perform for the “An Evening for Haiti” benefit concert.

Taking place tonight, the conscious rappers are further using their gifts for good as they grace the stage at The Independent in San Francisco.

Alongside the Hip-Hop lyricists will be DJ Big Don who’ll serve as MC for the event as well as other guests who’ll brief the audience on the current state of Haiti today.

All proceeds will be donated to the Haiti Action Committee and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund.

To purchase tickets for tonight’s event visit ticketweb.com or TheIndependentSF.com.