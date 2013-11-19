Kanye West – “Bound 2” [VIDEO]

UPDATED: The “uncensored” version of the video, which features more Kardashion boobies and is borderline soft p0rn, has been added.

Kanye West went ahead and premiered his new video for “Bound 2” at an outlet most Hip-Hop heads are no doubt tuning into for the latest on their rap favorites; The Ellen Degeneres Show. The visual for the current single off the Chicago rapper/producer’s Yeezus album features Kim Kardashian in minimal clothing, of course.

The clips also includes wild horses and Yeezy riding a motorcycle. At points, Kardashian is seen straddling her baby father on said motorbike and let’s just say that the motion is similar to what led to the conception of baby North West. Uncle Charlie Wilson, or the Confederate flag, doesn’t make it into the video, though.

Kanye West will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn today (November 19) and tomorrow for his Yeezus tour. Watch the video for “Bound 2” below, and check out portions of his interview on Ellen on the following pages.

Photo: Def Jam

