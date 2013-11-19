Green Screen Struggle: Kanye West’s Guide To Wind Machines & Ripped Jeans [PHOTOS]

Kanye West has lost himself, but let’s not get into that debate just yet. Earlier this morning, ‘Ye released the visual for his “Bound 2 ” video, easily on of the better joints from Yeesuz.

The visual premiered online via The Ellen Degeners Show this morning, giving Hip-Hop (and the rest of the Internets) an early helping of Kimye’s green screen struggle, and wind machines. As many wind machines as humanly possible.

This video is terrible, that’s obvious, and if you’re not careful it might just ruin your day. Why? Because ‘Ye is a visionary, and “Bound 2” looks like it was shot off a Microsoft Office program, from 10 years ago.

The true irony of this badly-executed attempt diminishes his speech with Harvard design students over the weekend. There he spoke on his belief that the world can be “saved by design.”

Ye’s thesis must not include music videos, because “Bound 2” isn’t saving anything.

Don’t believe us? Just watch. Starting with…

