Wacka Flocka Gives Details on Shooting [Video]

“By the time I looked to the left, turned to the right, I had a gun in my face.”

It has been nearly two weeks since rapper Wacka Flocka Flame was shot during a botched robbery that left him with a bullet in his arm.

Since then, he has been mocked by the likes of Brisco who used Flame’s situation as a means to fuel his own beef with Gucci Mane and So Icey Entertainment.

While not giving any response to Brisco’s recent lyrical ambush, the young rapper spoke with MTV and gave his account on what happened the day that he went to Old National in Georgia to get his car washed and the events that took place once a gun was drawn on him.