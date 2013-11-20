“Monster” Sales: Eminem’s MMLP2 Already Certified Platinum, Rapper Covers Rolling Stone [PHOTO]

The following news should come as no surprise but Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 has been certified platinum by the RIAA just two weeks after its release.

After last week’s hefty debut of 792K, the climb to the platinum mountain was a relatively small one but Shady & Co. still put up solid numbers with 210,000, reports Billboard.

Unfortunately MMLP2’s reign on the top was short like leprechaun as Lady Gaga’s ArtPop knocked it out of its #1 ranking on the Billboard charts. Ironically it’s still a win for Interscope Records who put out both albums.

The certification makes for the second plaque bestowed on the album. “Berzerk” which served as the first single and garnered attention for its old-school production courtesy of Rick Rubin, was also certified platinum.

At the going rate of its popularity, “Monster,” the duet with Rihanna, is headed towards a similar fate.

Over on the Digital Songs chart, Eminem’s “The Monster,” featuring Rihanna, returns to No. 1 with 243,000 downloads sold (up 62% after last week’s sum was deflated due to iTunes’ Complete My Album returns.).

Other fanfare for the album include a limited edition comic book, a licensing deal with Call of Duty and even a throwback bonus track.

You can add to the tally by copping MMLP2 on iTunes now. On the flip, have a look at Eminem’s Rolling Stone cover where the rapper divulged on a variety of topics.

Photo: Instagram

