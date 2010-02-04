Jay Z Smashed Foxy Brown? [Track Included]

“They said I Fawked with Nas and now they say it’s AZ/ But on the low, the real n*gga was Jay Z.”

Foxy, she smashed the big homie?

According to Foxy Brown, that may have been the case as it was implicated with her latest track “Let Em Know” featuring Lil Fame of M.O.P. and BAM.

Back in the good old days, the Brooklyn natives were known to deliver some smash hits together such as “I’ll Be” and “Ain’t No N*gga”, but who would have known that Jay was giving his own smash hits directly to Brown?

When the two were beefing, Nas was the first to spew out allegations that the two were messing with one another and some were under the influence that Brown became a little jealous around the time Jay was the head of Def Jam and signed Rihanna while putting her on the back burner, somewhat.

Brown allegedly created rumors that Rihanna was getting “extra help” with her career and was sexual with Jay Z.

The relationship became apparently became sour when she began to lose her hearing as sources reported that Hov felt like she was procrastinating on her album Black Roses and was in the process of completely dropping her from the label.

Whatever the case may be, the truth always surfaces. First, Beanie Sigel and now Foxy Brown airing out the past?

Check the track and be the judge.

