DMX’s 1978 Buick Regal Stolen By So-Called Friend

The struggle takes no days off when it comes to dealing with DMX. Not only is he disallowed from filing bankruptcy to clear his credit, he’s still surrounding himself with shady individuals. TMZ is reporting that the 42-year-old rapper lent out the keys to his 1978 Buick Regal to one of his alleged friends and he’s still waiting to get it back.

DMX and his girlfriend — Desiree Lindstrom — told cops they gave the car and a duplicate title to a friend … who was going to sell it for them. But the friend vanished into thin air some time earlier this month and never returned. What’s more, according to the report, the friend changed his phone number … and DMX doesn’t know the guy’s last name … he only knows him as Lonny.

Stolen property is stolen property but it’s not like X really had any use for it. His arrest record has been documented several times over and he had to cancel a recent appearance on The Wendy Williams Show due to driving an unlicensed vechicle.

No word if it was actually the Buick Regal. X’s primary focus for 2013 has been metal bracelets and streaking for kicks.

For shame, Earl Simmons. When art thou going to get it together?

Photo: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office