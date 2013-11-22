Kanye West Rumored To Have Signed Deal With Adidas

We’re not sure how good Kanye West‘s jumpshot is, but it’s the rapper/producer/designer’s clout as an influencer that has allegedly earned him a deal with adidas. Word is that Yeezy will be delivering a clothing line in partnership the sneaker and apparel company.

Nothing has been formally announced, but speculation has been rampant since West aired out his issues with Nike, the manufacturers of his Air Yeezy 2 signature shoe, during a radio interview. “I want to make product like shoes…you think about the Yeezys and how people really wanted that, I want to be able to consistently make that,” West told Philadelphia’s Wired 96.5. “I just signed my deal like a week and a half ago, but it took a major company… I can’t say yet, we’re going to announce it in a couple of weeks…but it took someone in a position like that to co-sign me.”

During a rant a during his Yeezus tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, after mentioning signing the aforementioned deal, West confirmed that he and Nike had not been seeing eye to eye. “Mark Parker he’ll talk sh*t,” he said referring to Nike’s CEO. “Talking about he don’t know why people like the Yeezys.”

According to Kicks On Fire, West will be collaborating with renowned designer Yohji Yamamoto and adidas’ Y-3 line, with plans to release a shoe called the Yeezi.

This story is developing.

Photo: Def Jam