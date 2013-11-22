Eminem Talks Detroit, Performs “Stan” On BBC 1 [VIDEO]

Parts three and four a BBC 1’s host Zane Lowe’s discussion with Eminem are here. With that, we receive more candid words from the MC’s recollection of making The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

One of the topics discussed was track 13,”So Far…,” and why Em decides to stay in Detroit, despite his wealth and the despair he experienced living there pre-fame. “For one, the most obvious answer is: It’s all I know. It’s all I know,” Eminem said. “I love it there despite the little complaints on the record.”

He continued, “I feel like we’ve always been the underdog. And that’s kind of how I’ve always taken and kept that with me — the fighting spirit that Detroit has.” Eminem also credited his hometown for the “me against the word” attitude in his music.

Additionally, Em also performed his classic track “Stan,” which is always a plus. Eminem talks much more in the footage from Zane Lowe’s interview below. The aforementioned performance is on the following page.

