Fat Joe – “Pain” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe drops the video for “Pain” off of his The Darkside 3 mixtape.

The backdrop for this black and white visual is the new Yankees Stadium in the Bronx as Joe Crack kicks bars over a mean soul loop and smack yo mama drums. This is one of the visuals the Boogie Down rapper completed before starting the four month sentence he is currently serving for tax evasion charges.

Joe started his bid in late August, so he should be home soon.

Watch the Eif Rivera-directed video for “Pain” below.

Photo: YouTube