Justin Timberlake ft. J. Cole, A$AP Rocky & Pusha T – “TKO (Black Friday Remix)” [LISTEN]

It’s Black Friday, which besides sales and shopping, now denotes days when Justin Timberlake drops a Hip-Hop loaded remix of his single, “TKO,” featuring J. Cole, A$AP Rocky & Pusha T.

Cole drops the leadoff verse and uses the time to unload some thoughts regarding Kendrick Lamar’s “Control.” Yeah, kinda late, but we’ll take it. Dat PMF and Push A Ton also don’t slack on their contributions.

Timberlake’s latest album, The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, is in stores now. Listen to the “TKO (Black Friday Remix)” below and let us know what you think of the tune in the comments.

[H/T Complex]

—

Photo: GQ