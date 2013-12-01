Fast And Furious Stars And Friends Tweet Reactions To Paul Walker’s Death [PHOTOS]

Hollywood and fans of the popular actor, Paul Walker are still shocked by the news that Paul Walker passed away in a car accident. According to news reports, the Porsche, driven by Roger Rodas hit a tree, split in half and burst into flames. Almost instantaneously, several of Walker’s Fast & Furious co-stars took to Twitter to express their condolences and grieve the loss of their close friend, or, as Vin Diesel called him, “brother.”

His passing baffled many, as Walker and Rodas were on the way to raise money for the former’s charity, Reach Out Worldwide. Walker’s organization was created in 2010 as a first-aid response to global disasters. On Saturday, Reach Out Worldwide was holding a car show in Valencia, California to support the Philippines typhoon. The accident occurred near the site of the show and several of Walker’s friends were the first on the scene.

Our sincerest condolence go to the family, as Walker leaves behind his 15-year-old daughter, Meadow, and a host of close friends.

In the gallery on the next page, you’ll read tearful goodbyes from the likes of Ludacris, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Tyrese, as well as a video of Walker talking about his charity’s relief efforts.

