Kanye West Autographs Air Yeezys For DJ Greg Street [PHOTOS]

It pays to have friends in high places. Just ask Atlanta radio personality and renowned sneaker connoisseur, DJ Greg Street, who got Kanye West to sign each of his signature sneakers after he interviewed with V-103.

Street brought heat to the station; and by that, we mean pairs of Nike Air Yeezy Is, Air Yeezy IIs, Kanye West x BAPE Bapestas, and sneakers from the Kanye West x Louis Vuitton collection. Yes, he pretty much had a list on footwear hopefuls’ grails at one time.

The cameras flashed, as West complied with his request.

By now, you might have heard that West ended his ties with Nike after inking a deal with adidas that’s reportedly worth $10 million and will grant the rapper royalties. The highly sough after Air Yeezy II “Red October” will be the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s last collaboration with the house Phil Knight built. Now, it would only get a formal release date.

See photos of Kanye West signing DJ Greg Streets Air Yeezys and more on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

