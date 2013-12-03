Rick Ross ft. Meek Mill, Wale & Future – “No Games (Remix)” [LISTEN]

As promised, Rick Ross delivered a remix for his club heater “No Games.” Future returns to play hook man on the encore, but he’s now joined by Maybach Music Group rappers Meek Mill and Wale.

Aside from changes to the principle cast, the chorus is also slightly different. “Can’t play no games with these n***as, can’t play no games with these hoes/ They treat us like the Goodfellas everywhere that be go,” chants Future.

That, a new verse from Ricky Rozay, and a pair of fitting bars from his MMG cohorts are pretty much the recipe for the remix.

If you listen closely, Ross revealed that Mastermind will now drop some time in 2014. We wonder what that means for his long-rumored Jay Z-assisted follow-up single “The Devil Is A Lie.”

In the mean time, lend an ear to Ross’ “No Games (Remix)” below.

Photo: YouTube