Gucci Mane Releases The State Vs Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings Artwork [PHOTO]

Where there’s Gucci Mane, there’s legal struggle. And when there’s legal struggle, there’s bills to pay.

If you’re Gucci Mane with bills to pay and you’re on a state-instituted vacation, the only way to solve the problem is to release new music.

This Christmas Day, fans of troubled rapper can receive their audio fix in the form of The State Vs Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings.

“Gucci” posted the album’s artwork on his Twitter account along with the date of 12/25/2013 to let the people know that it’s real.

The original State Vs Radric Davis was released in 2009 and spawned hits like “Lemonade” and “Wasted.”

It remains to be seen what the new album will bring about because of the focus surrounding the Atlanta rapper has revolved around his currently predicament. He’s currently facing 20 years for gun charges. It’s been a bizarre year for Gucci, as he fell out with his closet of allies including Waka Flocka Flame, Debra Atney and Rick Ross.

Do you think the album is ploy for commissary money, or is it legit? Let us know in the comment section below.

And check out Gucci’s new album cover on the next page which, unfortunately for him, is fitting for the circumstances he’s brung upon himself.

Photo: AJC, Twitter

