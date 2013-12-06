Kanye West Discusses Music Anecdotes, Talks Integrity On Juan Epstein [LISTEN]

Following a snippet that hit the Internets a little over a week ago, the full episode of Juan Epstein’s discussion with Kanye West. Their discussion was a lot different than the agenda-based messaging the rapper-producer spoke in interviews with The Breakfast Club and Sway In the Morning.

“How many people have integrity, relevance, and finances?,” West asked hosts Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg. According to the Grammy winner, artists ordinarily have to sacrifice at least one for fame.

“If I say, ‘Hey, I’m not rapping on nobody’s songs this year,’ that was my integrity,” he explained. “That was my integrity. And when I listened to the radio on the way to the show, there was not one Kanye West song playing, but if I had did a remix on this hot song or that song or blah, blah, blah, then it would have more relevance on the radio.”

Hear him nerd out about Hip-Hop, talk influential producers, and more below.

Photo: YouTube