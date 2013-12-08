50 Cents Talks About Nelson Mandela, Ja Rule, Boxing & More [LISTEN]

50 Cent is dropping a new project called Animal Ambition, which was just one of the topics he covered during a recent chat with G-Unit DJ and radio personality DJ Whoo Kid.

Ferrari was on Whoolywood Shuffle and the pair covered subject like the passing of Nelson Mandela and Paul Walker, being on the same flight with his old nemesis Ja Rule and boxing, specifically the promotion struggle (i.e. not being able to make the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight).

The Big Apple Boxing card goes down December 20 in Queens, with plans for Prodigy and Troy Ave to come through and perform. Also, Animal Ambition will be dropping before the consistently delayed Street King Immortal.

Listen to the interview below.

—

Photo: SMS Audio