Carmelo Anthony Joins 50 Cent As Brand Ambassador For SMS Audio [PHOTOS]

Word on the street is Carmelo Anthony is to blame for the Knicks hardwood struggle. Such is life when you’re the best player on the team. Whether he stays in NYC or plays elsewhere, his star power is easily recognizable.

50 Cent isn’t giving up on Melo #7 that easy and together, the two have teamed up to continue to bolster the SMS Audio™ brand.

The multi-platinum rapper has been on a visible and vigorous campaign to prove that his products are worth the money spent in a market that’s increasing growing with Hip-Hop co-signs. He recently smiled for cameras and signed autographs in Miami at a promotional event and even set-up a mini pop-up shop at Henri Bendal store adjacent to his New York whereabouts.

Carmelo’s role with SMS will be to promote the line in person whose products include the SYNC by 50™ and STREET by 50™, which come in wireless and wired to suit the needs of all preferences. Timbaland is also down with the squad, establishing the brand’s credibility even further.

You can stock your stuffing with all the aforestated gear at the official website, www.smsaudio.com. Check out the gallery to see Melo and 50 sporting their version of ear candy as well.

Photo: SMS Audio

