Fabolous Announces Soul Tape 3, Releases Artwork

Fabolous found that studio he was looking for. In fact, he recorded an entire project, formally known as Soul Tape 3, which is set to release sooner than you think.

After unveiling the second installment of his popular mixtape series Thanksgiving of last year, Loso aptly selects Christmas as a day to deliver a gift to devoted fans. Playing on the holiday’s date, the body of work hits the Internets at 12:25 PM EST.

This may not be surprising to fans who follow Fabolous on Instagram, because he alluded to the mixtape’s existence a month ago via the snippet of a “Paris Morton Music 2” freestyle.

Additionally, the Brooklyn MC revealed the accompanying artwork, which dons a photo of Madison Square Garden. See that below.

Let us know if you’re excited about Fabolous’ Soul Tape 3 in the comments.

