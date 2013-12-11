Rick Ross Hints Jay Z Collaboration May Leak Soon [PHOTO]

Since Rick Ross’ winter wonderland plans for his Mastermind joyride were delayed, he has a bit of time to kill on his hands. His Maybach Music empire has been brandishing black bottles of Luc Belaire Rare Rose at parties and their Instagram account so that’s where he decided to remind us that he has a song with Jay Z still in the chamber.

Headlined with the audacious tagline, “Biggest record youll ever hear in your life,” The Black Bottle Boys’ account posted the artwork to the yet unheard potential single.

Accompanied by a small batch of wilted roses, the title “The Devil is a Lie” in bold lettering serves as some type of forewarning that a monstrous song is on the horizon.

It won’t be the first time Ross nabbed his former Def Jam boss for a record on his own album. 2008’s “Maybach Music” is arguably a classic for the sole reminder that Jessica Gomes’ sexy catchphrase spawned a record label that’s amongst the giants in Hip-Hop today. And 2010’s “Free Mason” spared the shock value and featured the Magna Carta creator addressing illuminati rumors that eventually became an exercise in futility.

Ricky Rozay’s sixth studio album, Mastermind was to be released on December 17 but the man himself claimed to have iced the date to put the finishing touches “on a classic.”

Hearing is believing in this case and we’ll just have to wait and see. Check out the artwork to “The Devil is a Lie” on the next page.

