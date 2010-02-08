Young Jeezy Celebrates Saints’ Win With “Who Dat” Video

While many still remain stunned over the performance of the Indianapolis Colts last night, others are waving their flags to celebrate the New Orleans Saints and their Super Bowl win.

Showing his commemoration for the Louisiana team, Young Jeezy decided to drop the visual for “Who Dat” once again to show all the doubterss exactly who the Saints are.

All those Colts fans out there, time to work those extra shifts to pay those gambling debts.

Peep the video and more after the jump... [More]

Jeezy was also in attendance in Florida this weekend to celebrate the street release of his mixtape Trap Or Die II as he has mended his differences with DJ Drama to bring the sequel to the street classic.

Unfortunately for those outside of Florida, the tape has yet to drop, although it was meant to hit on February 6.

Stay tuned to HipHopWired to know exactly when the tape drops to get it here first.

Check here for more videos.