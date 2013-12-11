Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies – “Celebrating Life” [VIDEO]

To those out of the loop, Rockie Fresh and Casey Veggies banded together to create a mixtape titled Fresh Veggies. From it, we receive a visual from a new track called “Celebrating Life.”

A smooth piano loop is the basis for the soothing beat, which Rob Holladay produced. Meanwhile, clips of Young Veggies and the MMG spitter performing serve as cut scenes between performance shots of the rising rappers.

By the title, you know to expect celebratory tales from both artists. But what else would you expect from a pair that have seen a fair share of success before the age of 25?

Fresh Veggies releases in collaboration with PUMA on Monday, December 16. The project also features “Sacrifice,” a catchy tune through and through. Check that out after playing “Celebrating Life” below.

—

Photo: YouTube