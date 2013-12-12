Big Boi Introduces Sock Line Via #SockUrStyle Instagram Contest

Big Boi, the less eclectic member of Outkast, took on a fashion project in collaboration with Left Foot and Crooks & Castles for a surprising product — tube socks. Additionally, the legendary rapper created an interactive experience for fans via the #SockUrStyle Instagram contest.

“Fashion projects to the world how you feel that day, your personality, whatever mood you are in. The first thing anybody is going to see is your outside appearance. From head to your socks,” Big Boi said in a statement.

That said, the ATLien will award 10 winners he hand-selects a signed pair of Left Foot x Crooks & Castles socks. To win, participants must follow Big Boi on Instagram (@therealBigBoi) and upload a picture of themselves showcasing their favorite sock and shoe combination with the #SockUrStyle hashtag attached. The five fans who receive the most likes will additionally receive five pairs of socks also signed by Big Boi.

Get your photos up fast, because the contest began today (December 11) at noon and will conclude Monday (December 16) at 7 PM. The winners will be announced the following day (December 17) via Big Boi’s Instagram.

Photo: Instagram