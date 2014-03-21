A Genius Leaves The Hood: The Unauthorized Story Of Jay Z Is Out Now! [VIDEO]

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=x0ZDc2bDpDTyaUwi0srfGLRtwjOrqa7b&pbid=7f5833a2a8c44ae9a74f6bfe9c0ae15b

Jay Z‘s, “I’m not a business man, I’m a business, man,” is more than a hot line; it’s now his lifestyle. Moguldom Films covers that side of the Brooklyn native’s life in their upcoming documentary, A Genius Leaves The Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z.

Moguldom Studios sat with industry insiders like LTD+’s own “Hawaii” Mike Salman, M1 of dead prez, Hip-Hop writer Kim Osorio, and more to discuss Hov’s rise from rapper to mogul and all that happened in between. The result is a critical look at a man highly lauded in two worlds: Hip-Hop and business.

Perhaps the most candid portion of the teaser trailer below discusses the residual affects of building the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.

Hear both the story you know, and one that may not be too familiar about the one and only Jay Z via the A Genius Leaves The Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z clip below. Share your thoughts in the comments. Find out more about the film here.

Now available on iTunes, Google Play and VHX. Buy or rent it today at MoguldomStudios.com!

Photo: Grammys