Hit-Boy ft. Nipsey Hussle – “Alert” [LISTEN]

We apologize in advance for taking the Chris Broussard route, but close sources recently informed us that Hit-Boy is currently cooking up some heat. With that in mind, it was no surprise that he unleashed a Nipsey Hussle-assisted tune called “Alert.”

“You ain’t felt this sh*t since The Chronic,” chants Neighborhood Nipsey audaciously in the tracks opening moments. Soon after, the Grammy-nominated producer and HS87 artist HazeBanga bombard listeners with a co-produced beat that has a certain urgency to its sonic composition. As always, it knocks too.

Hit-Boy the puts on his rapper hat to trade bars with Nipsey. It’s safe to say that fans shouldn’t expect the former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate to stop penning rhymes any time soon.

Hear "Alert" courtesy of LA Leakers below.

