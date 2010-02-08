50 Cent: The Burrito Salesmen?!?!

The life of a rapper is a hustle and there must never be an opportunity missed to make money to build on an empire.

For rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the promotional machine behind his VitaminWater has landed the rapper inside a truck handing out burritos to his hungry “fans” during the X games recently.

Even a man at such a caliber of 50 has no problem in getting his hands a little dirty for a common cause: A bigger paycheck.

Always willing to come from the ground up, Jackson apparently has no boundary lines when it comes to exposing himself. It’s a surprise that the burrito didn’t come with a copy of Before I Self Destruct.