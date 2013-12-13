Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh – “Aladdin” [LISTEN]

In a few days time, fans will receive a healthy helping of tunes via Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh‘s Fresh Veggies EP. Before then, the duo ante up one more sampling called “Aladdin” for your listening pleasure.

Young Veggies and the MMG spitter selected a much harder beat to convey their message. The women and gaudiness a few proper checks can inspire dominate much of their rhymes. “Floating through the streets like Aladdin/Black young freaks on my mattress,” Veggie rants on the chorus.

Fresh Veggies releases Monday (December 16) in collaboration with PUMA, and will feature guest contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, Hit-Boy and Kirko Bangz. Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh delivered a visual and another loose song in “Celebration” and “Sacrifice.”

After checking those out, stream “Aladdin” below.

Photo: YouTube