Eminem ft. Rihanna – “The Monster” Trailer [VIDEO]

We’re not ordinarily in the business of featuring trailers, since they’re, quite frankly, bullsh*t. However, things were too intriguing in the preview clip for Eminem‘s “The Monster,” featuring Rihanna, to ignore.

It’s an uphill battle for Slim Shady, who is clearly still exercising the inner demons from his past. He can be seen sitting on a couch analyzing themes like violence, family, and addiction that have been discussed in past material. Meanwhile, the 25-year old singer takes note, as she looks to be a psychiatrist advocating for the Grammy winning MC.

See how things unfold in the Emimen’s “The Monster” trailer below.

—

Photo: YouTube