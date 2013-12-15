Watch Cali Christmas 2013 Live Stream ft. Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, J. Cole & More

Power 106 and Footaction know all too well that ’tis the season for Hip-Hop to be represented to the fullest. And for their Cali Christmas 2013 lineup, they’ve cut no corners in bringing out the biggest and baddest rap stars who shook up the game this year.

California’s very own Black Hippy (that’s Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock) have been billed as the headliners with megastars Rick Ross, J. Cole, 2 Chainz and B.o.B anchoring in their respective talents as well.

And we never like to say we told you so but Certified Fresh alum Kid Ink and Beatmakers alumni, DJ Mustard, Sage The Gemeni and Ty Dolla $ign also round up the line-up. There’s also a special treat for R&B heads with the newcomer TeeFlii also making an appearance.

The power of the Internet has proved to be an useful force once again. For fans who couldn’t score tickets or are just live out of state, the live stream will pit them right into action. Just hit play on the video right below and get your St. Nick on.