Nipsey Hussle ft. DJ Drama – “More Or Less” [VIDEO]

The quest over Crenshaw’s crown has already been sowed up by Nipsey Hussle this year but he’s going to keep it 100 the only way he knows how. And that’s with hard work and dedication to the music he puts out.

DJ Drama stood tall with Neighborhood Nip with his campaign for Benjies as well as his Atlanta Pop-Up Shop idea, and it’s tall he stands again in the new visual to “More or Less.”

Complete with penthouse views and pin-up girls, there’s a ultamantum drawn in the sand when one choses to be amongst rap’s elite and it’s depicted here, no question.

That same philosophy is one that Nip recently shared with Hip-Hop Wired, telling us “I realized that my ideal is something I had to go build on my own and something that had to be done outside of label support.”

Watch the fruits of his labor blossomed in full in the video below, courtesy of MTV Jams.

—

Photo: MTV