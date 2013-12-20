Kanye West Says Jews Comment Was “Ignorant Compliment” [PHOTOS]

Kanye West has been highly accessible in the media of late, which may have worked against him in some regards considering the buzz around everything he does. But a recent comment against Jews really stood out for some, which West now said was an “ignorant compliment” taken out of context.

West was back in his hometown of Chicago Wednesday (December 18) during a stop of his Yeezus tour, sitting the radio team of Stylz and Roman of B96 Radio. Yeezy let his hometown pride shine throughout the interview, mentioning his roots and influences such as looking up to No I.D., Common, Twista and others.

The hosts wouldn’t let West avoid the Jews comment, and he bravely faced up to his words despite a recent request from Minister Louis Farrakhan to not apologize to the Anti-Defamation League.

“I think that it was kind of like an ignorant compliment,” Kanye explained, referencing his comments made at The Breakfast Club interview in November. “I don’t know how being told that you have money is like an an insult. That would be like if somebody complimented black guys and said, ‘All black guys got big penises.’ You don’t want to be the black guy who raises his hand and says like, ‘ No, that’s not true! I have proof!’”

West spoke heavily about his time in the fashion industry, including his recent Adidas deal. After traveling to Germany to work on designs, West promises that his new line will be in stores by September 2014 and will include shoes, men and women athletic wear and more.

Check out photos of Kanye West at Chicago’s B96 on the following pages. To hear the B96 interview, click here.

