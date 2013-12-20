Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” Gets Release Date [PHOTOS]

Seems like Kanye West raging against the powers that be at Nike, mainly CEO Mark Parker, has paid off. The “Red October” colorway of the rapper/producer/designer’s Nike Air Yeezy 2 will be dropping a couple of days after Christmas at your local House of Hoops online.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Yeezy 2 will be dropped on December 27, according to Foot Locker’s release calendar.

Also the Black & Red colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Retro drops that same day. Unless you’re trying to flip those Yeezy 2, we have no problem telling you the better bet, at least style wise, are those Js. Just saying.

But wait, Complex reports that the kicks have been removed from Foot Locker’s schedule. According to Foot Locker, the shoes will be releasing online only at 8 a.m.

See what all the fuss is about with detailed pics of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” in the gallery.

—

Photos: Sneaker News

