Lil Wayne To Begin Sentence Today, Says Goodbye To Fans [Video]

“To all my fans, my real fans, I really, really, really truly love you. I love you with all of me, for real.

Do not forget about me ’cause I will forever think about you, and I cannot wait for you to see me again…. I’m out.”

Judgment day has finally come for Lil Wayne. The Young Money/Cash Money leader is scheduled to report to prison today for a gun possession charge.

As previously reported Wayne pleaded guilty to the charge in October stemming from a 2007 incident where New York police found a loaded hand gun on his tour bus.

Now he’ll appear in a federal courtroom and could be sentenced to up to 1 year in New York’s notorious Riker’s Island prison.

He is expected to not serve his full sentence however and could be released in 8 months for good behavior.

Various members of his friends and family have expressed their sadness over his impending fate.

His ex-wife Antonia “Toya” Carter took to her Twitter page to express he feelings saying,

“Sad day for me and my fam 😦 ……This is really a hard pill to swallow.”

Young Money President Mack Maine has taken to the social outlet as well and is trying to make his friend a “trending topic” with his “Pray For Weezy” posts while Nicki Minaj tearfully tells MTV that she doesn’t believe he should have to go to jail.

“It’s sad, because he doesn’t deserve to go to jail… reality hasn’t set in that he has to go to jail. He shouldn’t have to go to jail.”

We’ll have more details after Lil Wayne reports to jail later today.

Last night Lil Wayne said his final goodbye to his fans last night during a UStream broadcast by Young Money signee Lil Twist.

In it he shares laughs with Twist and other members of his Young Money hometeam before saying his last words to his fans.

“To all my fans, my real fans, I really, really, really truly love you. I love you with all of me, for real. I’ll probably be loving everything else because I love you so much. Thank you from the bottom [of my heart]. Do not forget about me ’cause I will forever think about you, and I cannot wait for you to see me again. I’m out.”

Check out Lil Wayne’s final goodbye below.