Kanye West To Drop Adidas Products September 2014 [LISTEN]

Kanye West is noticeably more calm since landing a deal with adidas. But a change in demeanor hasn’t affected the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s message or plans to provide the world with great product.

West spoke with Chicago’s WGCI 107.5 on the aforementioned topics, and revealed exactly when fans can expect his adidas songs in the process.

“I’ve been under the wings, playing it the right way at Nike and everything but I’ve wanted to create more and not been able to create more for no reason,” he said. “Now I have a new product partner with adidas. I just got back from Germany yesterday and it was one of the greatest creative days of my life.”

According to West, the collection will include men and women’s apparel and sneakers. It releases September 2014. Separately, Nike is releasing the Yeezy 2 “Red October” December 27. Hear Kanye West speak below.

—

Photo: