Gucci Mane ft. Migos – “Jackie Chain” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane must have lived in the studio before he was incarcerated, because he has tons of material in the tuck. See this visual for “Jackie Chain,” featuring Migos, as an example.

To be frank, this isn’t very extravagant. In fact, this is basically an in-studio clip showing Guwop and the newcomers in the booth kicking their rhymes. Nevertheless, the streets have been receptive to this Zaytoven-produced cut.

“Jackie Chain” will appear on Gucci Mane’s The State Vs Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings, due to release on Christmas day. See the video below.

—

Photo: