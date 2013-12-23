Beyoncé’ – “Yoncé” [VIDEO]

Another day means another new Beyoncé video. The latest clip from Queen Bey’s self-titled “visual album” to get a general release is “Yoncé.”

This clip features plenty of fine models (including Chanel Iman and Jourdan Dunn), butt cheeks and Bey kicking some bars and smoking a stogie. Can we assume that it’s one of Jay Z’s own Comador cigars? The man behind the lens was director Ricky Saiz.

This past weekend, Blue Ivy’s momma wore a stunning skin-tight dress to a release party/presentation of her new album held at the School of Visual Arts Theatre.

Watch the video for “Yoncé” below. “Yoncé all on his mouth like liquor.” Oh my.

