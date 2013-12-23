Cee Lo Green Says Gnarls Barkley Will Reunite In 2014 [VIDEO]

Break-ups and make-ups are extremely commonplace in Hip-Hop culture. After nearly a decade of being split apart, Cee Lo reunited with his Goodie Mob breathen for a full-fledged album campaign.

On the flipside, his Grammy Award-winning pairing with Danger Mouse in Gnarls Barkley has been nonexistent since 2008 but it seems like the new year will be new music from “the odd couple.”

TMZ tracked down Cee-Lo at their favorite celebrity poaching spot–the airport and asked Mr. Green about his Gnarls’ status. He casually replied, “next year,” apparently still jet lagged from an early morning flight.

It’s good news for fans and Green alike, who saw his name in tabloid magazines due to alleged drug and sex charges, which he was eventually cleared of.

Danger Mouse and his electic vocal partner never had a public fallout or dispute. On the contrary, Cee Lo’s success as a judge on The Voice and his solo touring schedule put things on ice within the past few years. The duo also won Grammy Awards in 2007 for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

Watch the video below and get excited if you missed the Gnarls.

Photo: Jason Bergman