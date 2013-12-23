Gucci Mane ft. Jacki-O – “Answer” [LISTEN]

With just days to go until The State vs. Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings releases, the Internets receive another track from Gucci Mane. Titled “Answer,” the record features Jacki-O and will not be on the album.

From behind bars, the Atlanta native feeds the streets a 808 Mafia-produced trap tune. There’s no way to misconstrue Gucci’s menacing streets rhymes on this one. “I started trapping in’94/ Selling dimes at Texaco/ Moved the trap to Gresham Road,” he raps. Jacki-O shows that she’s a boss in her own right with a bit of goon talk in her closing verse.

The State vs. Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings drops on Christmas day. Now that’s a hell of a stocking-stuffer. The project dons tracks like the Migos-assisted “Jackie Chain.” Until that is available for purchase, lend an ear to “Answer” below.

—

Photo: YouTube