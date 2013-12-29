Text Book Titled The Cultural Impact Of Kanye West Drops Next Year

We have all witnessed the shenanigans, good and bad, of one Kanye West. A new book compiled and edited by author Julius Bailey titled The Cultural Impact Of Kanye West plans to put it all into proper context. Reports Consequence Of Sound:

Due out March 6th, Julius Bailey’s The Cultural Impact of Kanye West is a 300-plus-page examination of the zeitgeist known as Yeezy. As the book’s description touts, it’s an in-depth analysis at the “moral and social implications of West’s words, images and music in the broader context of Western civilization’s preconceived ideas.” Having edited a collection of essays on Jay-Z, Bailey is somewhat of an ambassador for scholarly hip-hop, and has even written a book on philosophical hip-hop musings. We’re writhing in anticipation for the inevitable Kanye critique.

Just what the world needs, more ink spilled on the wily ways of Yeezy, right? As the book’s synopsis touts, these won’t be your run of the mill of Twitter opinions and diatribes, though.

The ability of popular art to offer societal critiques and challenge received ideas has been recognized throughout history. Through rap and hip hop, composers, singers, and entertainers have recently provided a voice questioning and challenging the sanctioned view of the times. This book offers an in-depth reading of the works and cultural impact of Kanye West. Looking at the moral and social implications of West’s words, images, and music in the broader context of Western civilization’s preconceived ideas, the contributors consider how West both challenges religious and moral norms and propagates them.

You can pre-order The Cultural Impact of Kanye West right here. Keep in mind that it’s an academic text book when you look at the $80 price tag.

—

Photo: NBC