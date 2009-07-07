Royce Da 5’9 Silences Slaughter House & Wu-Tang Beef

Detroit rapper and member of the quartet known as Slaughterhouse, Royce Da 5’9 will be releasing The Revival EP through digital download today.

It will serve as a prelude to his upcoming album, Street Hop which should be hitting stores by September. The four track release contains material from his September release along with an unreleased Slaughterhouse joint.

In an interview with HipHopWired.com, the Detroit MC spoke on the reasoning behind his digital release.

“That’s basically for my Internet audience. That’s just because I had to keep pushing my album back and I had to do keep pushing it so I could do the Slaughterhouse album. Once they are done banging those four songs, then the Slaughterhouse album will be out.”

In terms of his upcoming September release, Royce has dubbed it as his best material to date. He has also added that along with the Slaughterhouse album, he may be sitting on his first classic solo album.

“It’s my best album. It’s my best material that I ever recorded. It’s phenomenal material. It’s the same with the Slaughterhouse album. I honestly believe that I’m sitting on two classic album and they weren’t over-thought. I just went in and cut my songs. I didn’t do my album fast so I just took my time and did it, but when I went in there I didn’t over-think anything. Sometimes when I went in I came out with two songs in a day, sometimes one song or just one verse. The process is real easy.”

His release will essentially be the beginning of a domino effect in the Slaughterhouse takeover in July. It is expected that Joe Budden, Crooked I and Joell Ortiz will be releasing their own new digital solo EPs throughout the month and each will contain a new Slaughterhouse track which will not be featured on their self-titled debut album that will be released on August 11 through E1 music.

Slaughterhouse is currently doing the Rock the Bells tour alongside such acts as Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Slum Village and many more. It was here that the tension was able to be cooled with Joe Budden and some of the Wu Tang camp from the Method Man statements.

“The only memory we have so far is Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Royce and Joe Budden in the bathroom squashing the Wu Tang-Joe Budden beef. I’m just glad everything went the way that it did because those are some real dudes and I would have hated to see s*it get ugly over something that was so small.”