E-40 Releasing Two Albums On The Same Day

One of the Bay area’s biggest names in Hip-Hop is set to return to music with the release of two albums on the same day.

E-40 is announcing plans to release his two new projects, Revenue Retrievin’ The Day Shift and Revenue Retrievin’ The Night Shift March 30.

Featured on the albums are fellow West Coast representatives Snoop Dogg and Too Short as well as Gucci Mane, Mistah Fab, Bobby V, Jazze Pha, YV and J. Valentine with production from B-Legit, Messy Marv and Clyde Carson.

Speaking on his two latest installments, E-40 says he’s taking it back to the basics.

“I’m excited about this album; it’s been a year since I dropped “The Ball Street Journal.” It marks an important independent business venture for me. This way, I am able to go back to the basics and run my own campaign.”

As the clock ticks closer to March 30, EMI Records will utilize a high-level security team to protect both projects after last year’s leak of nine tracks from 40’s “The Ball Street Journal.”

In the meantime the ambassador of the Bay will kick his promotional efforts into high gear, debuting tracks online via UStream and YouTube so that fans can hear a preview of what’s to come.

Fans are encouraged to visit his www.twitter.com/thereale40 page for more updates.