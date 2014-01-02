50 Cent – “This Is Murder, Not Music” [LISTEN]

50 Cent carried on tradition with yet another New Years release. The track, titled “This Is Murder, Not Music,” should resonate with longtime fans

The Queens rapper’s bank account is sitting pretty with multiple Ms, but that hasn’t diminished his ability to create a grimy cut at the drop of a dime. Here, 50 rhymes from a perspective of a man who manages to find himself in jail, again. In one verse, we get an idea of how he got there in the first place and the threats posed in his current surroundings.

But the best part of this song may be the sh*t talk that follows 50’s bars. G-Unit’s front man goes on a rant while counting money in the background. At one point, he even asks “How much is that?”

Hear 50 Cent’s “This Is Murder, Not Music” below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

Photo: SMS Audio