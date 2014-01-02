Toronto Raptors To Consider Adopting Drake’s OVO Colors [PHOTO]

Drake’s association with the Toronto Raptors as their brand ambassador is already taking shape for the new year–and many more years to come.

The historically weak ball club has been undergoing a commercial makeover, riding the coattails of the star rapper’s success.

They are set to host NBA All-Star Weekend in February of 2016, making it the first time the exhibition game will be held outside the continental USA and they are even hosting a Drake Night when the team squares off against the Brooklyn Nets on January 11.

According to The Toronto Sun, the biggest reconstruction effort is the team considering dropping their traditional red, black, purple and silver garb in exchange for Drake’s black and gold October’s Very Own trademarks.

Drake puts on for his city every chance he gets and this would be huge look for his entire movement.

A report Monday said a black and gold scheme has emerged as a contender and that makes sense, since global ambassador Drake has built his OVO brand around those colours. An advertisement on raptors.com for “Drake Night” at the ACC on Jan. 11 depicts a black and gold Raptors logo beside Drake’s similarly coloured owl trademark. When asked if the black and gold scheme is the current leading contender, Leiweke told the Sun: “We are looking at a few different ideas.” One of them would be a blue and white look, to tie in with the Maple Leafs and Blue Jays. Multiple sources said they have seen mockups featuring the black and gold design.

The Raptors have been a NBA franchise since 1995. Currently their only mark of achievement is an Atlantic Division title in 2007.

If you’re in the surrounding areas, tickets to “Drake Night” can be purchased here, with all fans receiving limited-edition t-shirts. Hit the next page to see the OVO x Raptors proposed looks.

—

Photo: Raptors.com, The Canadian Press

1 2 3Next page »