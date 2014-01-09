Outkast To Headline Coachella 2014 With Muse & Arcade Fire [PHOTO]

Rico Wade let the cat out of the bag the other day but for those looking for visual proof of a Outkast reunion, look no further than this post.

Variety is reporting that not only is André 3000 and Big Boi reuniting at this year’s Coachella to form “The Mighty O” as in Outkast, they’re also the event’s headliner along with Muse and Arcade Fire on their respective days.

The similarities the ATLiens and Arcade Fire have in common are monumental. They each took the top honor of winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Outkast made themselves only the second Hip-Hop group to win the award with Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and 2004 and Arcade Fire surprisingly beat out Katy Perry and Lady Gaga in 2011 with their album The Suburbs.

Outkast hasn’t released an album since 2006 but they did share the same track space in early 2013 with a remix to Frank Ocean’s “Pink Matter.”

On the Hip-Hop front, concertgoers should be pleased to learn that Nas, Pharrell, KiD CuDi, Chance The Rapper, A$AP Ferg, Flatbush Zombies and Jhené Aiko are also scheduled to perform at Coachella 2014.

Any particular performance you’re looking forward to? Hit the flipside to check out the official flyer for this year’s festival.

