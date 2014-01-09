Drake To Attend Toronto Raptors’ “Drake Night,” Reveals OVO Collab T-Shirt

Imagine having “Drake Night” without said rapper in attendance. Recent news inferred that would be the case at the Toronto Raptors game on Saturday, January 11, but a recent message from Drake himself cleared the confusion.

As per an Instragram message, Drake will host the halftime show with his DJ Future The Prince. Not only will the OVO frontman be attending, but each fan will receive an exclusive OVO x Toronto Raptors t-shirt that bears the logo’s familiar gold and black colorway.

This shouldn’t be surprising, as the professional basketball organization is rumored to be considering switching the team’s color to match October’s Very Own. That’s called influence folks.

Feel free to purchase tickets for “Drake Night,” during which the Toronto Raptors face the Brooklyn Nets, here if you’ll be in T-town this weekend. See images of the t-shirt on the following pages.

[via October’s Very Own]

—

Photo: Raptors.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »