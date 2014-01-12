Fan Jay Z Pulled On Stage Says Hova’s Security Asked For Her Phone Number

A fan who Jay Z happened to pull on stage during a Magna Carter World Tour concert in Chicago on Thursday night thinks she’s on the way to a record deal.

Reports TMZ:

The fan who was pulled onstage Thursday and rapped at Jay Z’s concert says something happened afterward that could land her a recording deal with Hova himself.

Monique Burrell (rap name is MoBoTheGreat) tells TMZ after her impromptu performance — which brought the house down — the head of Jay’s security team approached her and asked for her digits. The guy told her Jay personally wanted him to get her number so he could follow up later.

So far … no call. But it IS unusual for the rap mogul to ask for the phone number of the people he pulls up on stage.

You may recall … last week Jay pulled a 12-year-old boy up on stage who also killed it — but sadly no numbers were exchanged.