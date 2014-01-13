A$AP Rocky Featured In DKNY Ad Campaign

A$AP Rocky and his rap career are off to a fine start but modeling could be a legitimate Plan B for the Harlem native. The “Goldie” rapper is featured in DKNY’s Spring 2014 campaign.

Reports High Snobiety:

By know most of you should know that A$AP Rocky is into fashion and therefore his appearance in a fashion brand campaign was really only a matter of time. This week the new DKNY campaign for Spring 2014 has been unveiled and next to the rapper, it start top models Cara Delevingne, Dylan Rieder, Eliza Cummings and Jourdan Dunn.

Check out photos from the campaign in the gallery.

—

Photos: DKNY

